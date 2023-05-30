Cavender Auto Group to honor active duty military by giving away a new vehicle each quarter to a nominated military hero

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An auto dealership group based in Military City USA is giving back to the military in a big way.

A new program is being launched by Cavender Auto Group that will donate new cars to active-duty military members.

The donations will take place each quarter with the first, a Ford Escape, to be donated at the end of June.

To get in on the quarterly give-a-way, you can nominate an active-duty military hero who lives in Bexar, Comal, Kendall, Guadalupe, Hays, or Caldwell counties.

Nominations for the first give-a-way are being accepted June 1 through June 23, with the drawing taking place June 30.

Cavender’s will also offer free oil changes for life to active-duty military and military veterans who purchase a new or used vehicle from Cavender’s Auto Group.

When announcing the new program, Chief Operating Officer Rob Cavender released the following statement:

“At Cavender Auto Group, we wanted to find a better way to serve and appreciate the military members in our community and thank them for their service. We are thrilled that with this quarterly giveaway, we are going to be positively impacting many more of our military heroes.”

You can learn more about the program and get information on nominating a military hero at www.CavenderAutoGroup.com/military.

The winners will be announced on Facebook Live.