      Weather Alert

Cavs rally by Spurs 117-109 in OT to snap 8-game skid

Associated Press
Dec 13, 2019 @ 6:34am

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ Associated Press

Kevin Love hit a tying 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation and finished with 30 points and 17 rebounds as the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied past the San Antonio Spurs 117-109 in overtime to stop an eight-game losing streak.

Love had 10 points in the fourth quarter and OT to help Cleveland win for the first time since Nov. 23 against Portland. It was San Antonio’s third straight overtime game.

The Spurs won the previous two.

TAGS
cleveland cavaliers NBA San Antonio San Antonio Spurs
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP