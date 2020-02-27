      Weather Alert

CBS gets heat over Democratic Presidential debate

Associated Press
Feb 27, 2020 @ 6:36am
From left, Democratic presidential candidates, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and businessman Tom Steyer participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

NEW YORK (AP) – If you invite a bunch of guests into your home and they get into a loud shouting match, it would reflect poorly on the hosts.

That principle is applying to CBS after it aired that high-decibel Democratic presidential debate the other night.

Nielsen reports 15.3 million watched Tuesday night’s verbal slugfest in South Carolina. While the number of viewers is lower than the 19.8 million who saw last week’s debate from Nevada, the numbers reveal interest in presidential politics remains high.

The loud comments and frequent interruptions of each other by the candidates left moderators Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell looking like substitute teachers trying to wrangle an unruly school class.

