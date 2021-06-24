      Weather Alert

CDC extends eviction moratorium a month, says it’s last time

Associated Press
Jun 24, 2021 @ 11:59am
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, a For Rent sign is posted in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislative leaders are negotiating about whether to extend the state's ban on evictions for unpaid rent. California's eviction protections will expire on June 30. Newsom has proposed using federal coronavirus aid money to pay off 100% of the rent people owe. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has extended the nationwide ban on evictions for a month to help millions of tenants unable to make rent payments during the coronavirus pandemic. But it says this is expected to be the last time it does so.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky extended the evictions moratorium Thursday from June 30 until July 31. The administration says a multi-agency campaign will try to prevent a wave of evictions.

The Treasury Department encourages states and local governments to streamline distribution of $47 billion in emergency rental assistance.

The Justice Department is asking state courts to pursue alternatives that would protect tenants and landlords.

 

Popular Posts
Largest iceberg in the world breaks off from Antarctica
San Antonio man arrested for engaging in sexual activity with underage girl
Nationwide teacher shortage expected to stretch into fall
WATCH: U.S. Navy sets off giant explosion to test newest aircraft carrier
3 dead, 2 missing after tubers go over North Carolina dam
Connect With Us Listen To Us On