CDC: Flu activity increasing nationally
By ABC News
|
Jan 28, 2019 @ 1:38 PM

Imgorthand/iStock(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says flu activity has increased around the country in the last week, with more than nine million people having been sick with the flu.

According to the CDC’s weekly update, as of January 9, between 9.8 million and 11.4 million people have gotten sick from the flu. About half of those people have sought medical care for the illness, including more than 100,000 who were hospitalized.

Thirty-six states are now reporting widespread geographical flu activity. That number increased from 30 the week before.

Flu activity is expected to continue for weeks. The CDC says it is not too late to get a flu vaccine, which reduces the risk of illness and potentially serious complications.

