Celebrate SA moves out of downtown and onto your TV screen
Fireworks display at Hemisfair in San Antonio. Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The city’s traditional New Year’s Eve celebration with fireworks going off behind the Tower of the Americas has been moved away from downtown San Antonio to discourage crowds from gathering because of the pandemic. However, you’ll be able to watch the show and pyrotechnic display ring in 2021 live on television.
Mary Jane Verette, president and CEO of San Antonio Parks Foundation, says the program will feature the centennial celebration of Bexar County Parks, and the group Mélange will highlight the entertainment.
“They’ll be returning with a high-energy show,” said Verette. “They’ll have costume changes and dance steps. “We received rave reviews about them last year.”
The fireworks show will be broadcast live from an undisclosed location.
“We’ll have drones in the air that will be showing it to the public. We’ll have three television cameras, so it should be very exciting,” said Verette.
News 4 San Antonio will broadcast Celebrate SA starting from 10 pm Thursday to 12:30 a.m. Friday from Six Flags Fiesta Texas, which will be closed to the public.