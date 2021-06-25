Celebrate the final days of Fiesta 2021 this weekend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Fiesta 2021 may wrap up on Sunday, but there is still a lot of celebrating to do until then.
It may the most unconventional Fiesta celebration to date because of delays due to COVID-19, but people are enjoying the festivities despite the summer heat.
Trinidad Zamora III is a Houstonian who is no stranger to Fiesta. It’s been a little over a decade since he last enjoyed the annual event, but he said Fiesta 2021 has been phenomenal so far.
“There are so many things for everybody to enjoy. There’s cold drinks, there’s good food and there are wild and crazy people out here man,” Zamora said with a laugh.
Fiesta goers can enjoy a variety of events that go late into the evening tonight. Fiesta de los Reyes at Market Square, the 10th Street River Festival, Fiesta Gartenfest and the Fiesta Carnival are all ongoing until midnight.
The final night of a Night in Old San Antonio by the Conservation Society of San Antonio starts at 5:30 p.m. and will wrap up around 10:30 p.m.
Festivities start as early as 8 a.m. with the Circle for Life Motor Ralley at Javalina Harley Davidson.
Fiesta de los Reyes at Market Square is open from 10 a.m. until midnight both days with performances by Sympathetic Drive, Guilty Pleasures, Rad, Liberty Band, and Roberto Pulido.
Kids can enjoy the United Way Kids Festival from 9 a.m. to noon at Lincoln Park.
The Te Amo, Fiesta exhibit at Witte Museum will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The San Antonio Zoo is celebrating the animals, culture and food of Latin America during Festival de Animales on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be mariachi, live music and dance performances alongside animal chats.
Celebrate the traditions and culture of Native Americans at Mission County Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Celebrations of Traditions Pow Wow, hosted by United San Antonio Pow Wow.
The Fiesta Carnival will open at 5 p.m. in the Alamodome Parking Lot C for families to enjoy until midnight.
The final day to enjoy the 10th Street River Festival hosted by VFW Post 76 will be Saturday starting at noon until midnight.
The San Antonio Zoo is hosting Fesitval de Animales starting at 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Fiesta de los Reyes will keep the party going until midnight with live performances by the Young Klassics Band, Maravia, Musik Twins, Chente Barrera and Sunny Sauceda.
The Te Amo, Fiesta exhibit at Witte Museum will open at noon until 5 p.m.
A Day in Old Mexico & Charreada will give Fiesta goers a chance to explore the customs and traditions of Mexican Horsemanship. Gates open at 11 a.m. and will start at 3 p.m.
Fiesta goers can purchase tickets for the La Reina de la Feria de las Flores Reception to meet the Fiesta Queen from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Fiesta Carnival will open at 5 p.m. in the Alamodome Parking Lot C for families to enjoy until 11 p.m.