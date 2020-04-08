      Weather Alert

Celebrated singer-songwriter John Prine has died at 73

Associated Press
Apr 8, 2020 @ 3:44am
By MICHAEL WARREN Associated Press
Singer-songwriter John Prine has died at 73. His family announced his death from complications from COVID-19 on Tuesday night.

Revered for his wise and witty lyrics, he sang with a proud twang in “Angel from Montgomery,” “Sam Stone,” “Hello in There” and scores of other quirky original tunes.

Prine’s voice was rough around the edges, particularly after throat cancer disfigured his jaw, but he kept performing for decades.

He won admiration and respect from the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson, and mentored generations of singers in Nashville.

His characters were common people, facing the simple indignities, absurdities or pleasures of life.

