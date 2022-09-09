Celebrities react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Tributes began pouring in after Britain’s longest-resigning monarch,

“She was an inspiring presence to be around, and lead the country through some of our greatest, and darkest, moments with grace, decency, and a genuine caring warmth,” Sir Elton John shared with his fans on Instagram. He ended his tribute with, “Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.”

Sir Paul McCartney, also no stranger in his love and admiration for the queen, wrote on his Instagram: “God bless Queen Elizabeth II / May she rest in peace / Long live The King.” McCartney’s connection to the queen goes back decades to when he was just 10 years old. He wrote an essay about her for a competition that was being held in England for school-aged kids, and he won for his division.

“I think the thing about the Queen is that she’s — she’s royal, so you look up to her cause she’s royal. But she’s very down to Earth,” the singer-songwriter told “CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King in an interview in 2021.

Singer and songwriter Janet Jackson shared a photo of her meeting the queen in 1989 at the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium, with the message, “May you Rest In Peace Queen 🤍.”

Actress and TV host Whoopi Goldberg shared her memories of the time she met the queen at the Royal Variety in 2009, writing on Twitter: “As she approached me, all i could think of was WTH?? I’m an American kid from the projects and I’m in the company of the Queen of England. I was in awe.” Goldberg ended her tweet with, “Rest in Peace. God Save the King.”

Queen Elizabeth II was known for paving way for the modernizing the British monarchy. Paris Hilton, the socialite turned TV star and businesswoman, shared her thoughts on the queen being the “original girl boss” and “one of the most inspirational women. The end of an era,” she wrote on Twitter.

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones, who was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 2003. shared his remembrance: “For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family,” Jagger posted for his 2.6 million Instagram followers.

Actress Helen Mirren, who won an Academy Award for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth in “The Queen” in 2006, expressed her love for the queen and her pride in playing her on the big screen. “I am proud to be an Elizabethan. We mourn a woman, who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility,” she wrote.

Ozzy Osbourne, who recently said his family plans to move back to England from the U.S., tweeted, “I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II.”

“Today is a very sad day not just for our country but for the entire world. I’m deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen,” Victoria Beckham, the fashion designer and singer, shared on her Instagram. “She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this incredibly sad time.”

The queen’s eldest son, Charles, long known as the Prince of Wales, officially became king the moment the queen passed away and his wife Camilla now has the title of Queen Consort. The palace confirmed that the new monarch will be known as King Charles III.