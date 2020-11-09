      Weather Alert

Census takers say they were told to enter false information

Associated Press
Nov 9, 2020 @ 5:55am

UNDATED (AP) – Two census takers tell The Associated Press that their supervisors pressured them to enter false information into a computer system about homes they had not visited.

The census workers say supervisors were eager to close cases during the waning days of the national headcount.

A census taker in Massachusetts says she got step-by-step instructions on how to trick the computer system.

An Indiana census taker says she was pressured to make up answers about households where no one was home.

At the time, the Census Bureau was drawing close to a deadline imposed by President Donald Trump’s administration to finish the count by the end of September.

