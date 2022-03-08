Repairs may take days in Seguin natural gas outage

This story was updated throughout at 4:30 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Thousands of Seguin and McQueeny CenterPoint Energy customers are without natural gas.
According to a social media post by Seguin police at 11:40 a.m., Center Point Energy is working to fix a major outage that is the result of a system crash with the mainline that provides gas service to Seguin. More than 4,300 customers are reportedly affected.
CenterPoint officials said more than 200 employees and contractors are working to restore service.
“Safety will be our number-one priority as we work to restore natural gas service to impacted customers as safely and quickly as possible,” said Tal Centers, Vice President, Texas Gas at CenterPoint Energy. “As part of our safety procedures, we will start the process of turning off each customer’s natural gas meter. Repairs may take several days. Once the pipeline company finalizes its repairs, our crews will need to manually turn each meter back on.
The police department said they will be sharing updates as they become available from Centerpoint Energy.