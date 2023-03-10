Central Library set to re-open April 1, celebration planned

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Public Library is getting set for a grand reopening event to welcome the community back into the improved Central Library.

The iconic library will re-open April 1 after significant renovations were done as part of the City of San Antonio’s 2017-2022 Bond Program.

The $3 million project included the renovation of the first and third floors to create a safe, functional, and welcoming entryway for the public as well as a modernized children’s area. The first floor features a new main desk, art walk, and inclusive restroom with adult-sized changing table. The new Children’s Library at Central features a new story room/flexible programming space, interactive early literacy play area, new family restroom, lactation room, and a new Family Connect computer lab.

“Central Library is an integral part of the City of San Antonio, and we know this is a much-anticipated reopening,” said Ramiro S. Salazar, SAPL Director. “We are excited to share the improved spaces with the residents of San Antonio and visitors to our city. This renovation project enhances San Antonio’s Central Library’s place as a world-class resource offering access to information, programs, and a myriad of experiences for our users and visitors. This renovation project improves many of our most popular spaces to keep up with the evolving needs of our community.”

More information about the official reopening event on April 1 will be shared in the coming weeks.

The grand reopening signals a return to regular service for the majority of Central Library. The building’s sixth floor will remain closed as SAPL’s Texana and Genealogy Department prepares for an extensive $3 million renovation as part of the voter-approved 2017 and 2022 Bond programs, including $500,000 in private funds raised by the San Antonio Public Library Foundation.

For more information about San Antonio Public Library including locations and services, visit mysapl.org. Library staff is available by phone at 210-207-2500 or by chat at ask.mysapl.org.

The Central Library is located at 600 Soledad, San Antonio, TX 78205