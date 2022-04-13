      Weather Alert

Central Texas tornadoes cause widespread damage

Associated Press
Apr 13, 2022 @ 4:27am

SALADO, Texas (AP) – Officials say several tornadoes confirmed by the National Weather Service have caused widespread damage in Central Texas north of Austin.

One of those Tuesday afternoon tornadoes swept near the historic village of Salado, damaging homes in rural areas of Bell County between Waco and Austin.

Bell County Judge David Blackburn, the county’s top executive, says there were no immediate reports of serious injuries.

Photos on social media showed grapefruit-size hail associated with that storm.

The storm was part of a system of severe storms extending from Austin to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

TAGS
Bell County Salado texas Tornadoes
Popular Posts
San Antonio woman gets prison time for embezzling more than $850k from Castle Hills business
1 killed, another critically injured in ambush on San Antonio's East side
Comal County's chief appraiser resigns amid internal investigation
Whataburger adds 3 new limited time menu items, announces return of Dr. Pepper shake
Shaq is bringing Big Chicken to San Antonio
Connect With Us Listen To Us On