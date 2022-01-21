      Weather Alert

Central Texas wildfire still in check; no structures damaged

Associated Press
Jan 21, 2022 @ 7:45am

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Firefighters are mopping up a Central Texas wildfire after holding in check for a day with no structures reported damaged or persons injured. The Texas A&M Forest Service reported Thursday that the fire that started in the Bastrop State Park was 70% contained Thursday afternoon after charring 813 acres. The Forest Service said the increase from a Thursday morning estimate of 783 acres resulted from more accurate mapping. In statements Thursday, officials assured no further acreage charred. All evacuation orders and public road closures were lifted Wednesday afternoon.

 

