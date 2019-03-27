Cesar Chavez March in San Antonio Saturday morning

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The 23rd annual Cesar E Chavez March for Justice will take place in San Antonio this weekend.

We talked to Ernest Martinez with the Cesar E Chavez Foundation about the event.

He tells us it starts at 10 Saturday morning in the heart of the west side.

“The march line up is going to be along South Brazos, right there by the Lanier High School area. So we depart west side San Antonio and we head downtown to Hemisfair, Plaza De Mexico.”

You can see the parade route by following this link.

Participants can also bring a couple of canned food items.

“You’re not going to have to march with the canned goods! We have drop off locations near the starting point.”

The food will be donated to the San Antonio Food Bank.