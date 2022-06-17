      Weather Alert

Chairman: Voluntary testimony from Uvalde police uncertain

Associated Press
Jun 17, 2022 @ 4:58am

UVALDE, Texas (AP) – The chairman of a special state House committee taking testimony on the Uvalde school shooting says it’s uncertain whether city police officials would testify voluntarily to the committee.

Committee Chairman Dustin Burrows said Uvalde school district officials, including district police, were forthcoming and transparent in their testimony as the committee held its first day of hearings Thursday in Uvalde.

After the first day of closed-door testimony, the Lubbock Republican said, “There is a question mark” about whether the Uvalde Police Department would testify voluntarily.

On Friday’s second day of hearings, he said, “we’ll see if they do that or not.”

TAGS
school shooting Uvalde Uvalde Police
