Chance for icy conditions in San Antonio, Austin and Hill Country this week
National Weather Service
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Winter could be gracing the San Antonio area later this week.
The National Weather Service said Monday winter precipitation is possible in the Hill Country and parts of San Antonio Tuesday and Wednesday nights. San Antonio has a greater chance of seeing icy conditions Wednesday than Tuesday.
A mix of freezing rain, sleet and rain is possible behind a cold front moving through the region Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. This will bring some light accumulations of ice on elevated surfaces in the Hill Country.
The weather service said a second round of precipitation is possible Wednesday night, but this round will likely impact the Austin metro area and the northern part of San Antonio. Forecasters are still uncertain if there will actually be any precipitation that night, but it is possible and will be lighter if it does.
