Chance of Texas seeing a tropical cyclone down to 50 percent

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service says it appears less likely that a bunch of thunderstorms in the Gulf of Mexico will become a tropical cyclone.

Forecasters knocked down the possibility of formation from 70 percent down to 50 percent Thursday.

Regardless, the government agency says these storms will bring plenty of rain to the San Antonio area the next few days. It currently predicts two to four inches from Friday through Sunday. Some isolated areas could see eight inches of rain.

Flooding should be expected since the ground is still absorbing the inches of rain that has fallen over the past couple weeks.

The National Weather Service also says there had been some questions raised about Tropical Storm Isaac. Right now, that storm is expected to degenerate across the Caribbean Sea. The agency says some models have suggested it could regenerate into a tropical cyclone, but it notes that is too far out into the future to make an accurate prediction.