Changes could be coming to U.S. 281 in San Antonio
By Dennis Foley
|
Oct 17, 2018 @ 12:43 PM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — More roadwork could be coming to US 281.  This time, it would be near the Quarry Market.

TxDOT is hosting an open house late Thursday afternoon to talk about it.

It would add new exit ramps to Basse Road and introducing a diverging diamond interchange at Jones Maltsburger Road.

That pattern puts drivers on the opposite side of the road to better facilitate traffic entering and exiting U.S. 281.

The department says this is still in the planning process and no funding has been identified to make it happen just yet.

The open house starts at 5 p.m. at the Alamo Heights United Methodist Church on East Basse Road.

