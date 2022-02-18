Channing Tatum visits JBSA-Lackland to meet military dogs

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Channing Tatum was in San Antonio visiting Joint Base San Antonio ahead of the premiere of his new movie this week.
The actor spent time with the 341st Military Working Dog Training Squadron and the 37th Training Wing on February 10 before holding a Q&A about the movie alongside co-director Reid Carolin and producer Brett Rodriguez.
Tatum is starring in the film Dog, which follows the journey of Army Ranger Briggs and his canine companion Lulu. The movie hit theaters today.