Channing Tatum visits JBSA-Lackland to meet military dogs

Katy Barber
Feb 18, 2022 @ 3:00pm
Photo courtesy of the 37th Training Wing / Channing Tatum took the time to visit JBSA and the 341st Military Working Dog Training Squadron on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Channing Tatum was in San Antonio visiting Joint Base San Antonio ahead of the premiere of his new movie this week.

 

 

The actor spent time with the 341st Military Working Dog Training Squadron and the 37th Training Wing on February 10 before holding a Q&A about the movie alongside co-director Reid Carolin and producer Brett Rodriguez.

Tatum is starring in the film Dog, which follows the journey of Army Ranger Briggs and his canine companion Lulu. The movie hit theaters today.

