Chappelle-produced comedy specials headed to Netflix, first premieres later this month

Katy Barber
Feb 18, 2022 @ 4:34pm
Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Comedian Dave Chappelle and Netflix will continue team up to stream some newly produced stand up specials.

Netflix announced four stand-up specials produced and hosted by Chappelle under the banner Chappelle’s Home Team. The first special featuring Earthquake (Nathaniel Martin Stroman) will premiere on February 28.

The Hollywood Reporter said another special will spotlight Donnell Rawlings, a fellow Chappelle Show comedian. The remaining two comedians have not been announced.

Chappelle has been working with Netflix to stream his specials since 2017 and his most recent set “The Closer” was deemed so controversial that it prompted a walkout by employees of the streaming service over accusations the comedian was transphobic. “The Closer” was reportedly the last of a six-special contract between Netflix and Chappelle.

