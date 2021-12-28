Charges against San Antonio man upgraded when newborn dies two days after major crash

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Charges have been increased for a San Antonio man who caused a crash that claimed the life of a newborn baby.
33 year old Gerardo Lozano was driving under the influence when he ran a stop sign and crashed his SUV into a pickup on Amires Place Christmas Eve.
Three people, including a 2 year old child, her father and mother, who was 25 weeks pregnant were all hurt in the crash.
They were all brought to University Hospital in critical condition.
The impact of the crash was severe enough that the 23 year old woman gave birth to the child prematurely.
Doctors took measures to save the baby’s life but the newborn died two days later.
Lozano who was originally charged with three counts of intoxication assault, is now being charged with intoxication manslaughter.
The mother, father and 2 year old remain in the hospital.