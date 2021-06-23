      Weather Alert

Charges dropped against 2 in deadly Austin shooting

Associated Press
Jun 23, 2021 @ 4:43am

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Prosecutors are dropping criminal charges against two juveniles after police identified a different gunman in a mass shooting in downtown Austin that killed a tourist.

Authorities have said the June 12 shooting on Austin’s 6th Street arose after an argument between two groups of teenagers from Killeen.

Twenty-five-year-old Douglas John Kantor was killed by gunfire.

More than a dozen other people, mostly bystanders, were wounded.

Authorities said Tuesday that a murder warrant was issued for 19-year-old De’ondre White.

He’s not yet in custody.

Charges are being dropped against 17-year-old Jeremiah Tabb and another juvenile. Tabb had been charged as an adult

