Charles Barkley says he’s done talking about “San Antonio’s big women”

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — NBA star turned TV analyst Charles Barkley said he cannot talk about San Antonio on TV anymore.
“If you cracked a joke the wrong way, they’re like, ‘No, no, no, no, no. You crossed a line,'” Barkley told Washington, DC, sports talk station WJFK-FM Monday. “They won’t let me talk about San Antonio anymore!”
You know what he’s talking about.
“You know when I’m talking about them big ol’ women down in San Antonio?”
Barkley said the bosses at TNT told him that one woman wrote an article about it, prompting the decision.
“First of all, I didn’t call anybody personally fat in San Antonio, I was joking around,” Barkley stated amid giggles from the sports talkers. He said he knows San Antonio women aren’t fat because Alabama and Mississippi “flip flop as the fattest states” every year over the past three decades.
“We’ve been having fun with this for about 10-15 years — and when we go to San Antonio, people are having a blast with it.”
He said people have even made t-shirts about his comments when he’s been in town.
But Barkley said it’s over and he doesn’t plan on visiting the Alamo City anytime soon. Not because of his comments, though.
“I don’t have to go back there anymore because their team sucks,” Barkley explained. “My life is dictated by how good your basketball team is.”
And right now, in his words, the San Antonio Spurs “suck”.