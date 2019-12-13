Charline McCombs dead at the age of 91
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio philanthropist Charline McCombs has passed away at the age of 91.
She was married to auto magnate Red McCombs for 69 years and the couple led efforts to bring the Spurs to San Antonio. The Charline McCombs Empire Theatre was named for her because of her many contributions to the arts.
Coach Gregg Popovich made the announcement in his remarks to reporters before the game tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He said …quote…One of the joys of her life was to make sure that those who had less were given opportunities to better their lives.”