      Weather Alert

Charline McCombs dead at the age of 91

Elizabeth Ruiz
Dec 12, 2019 @ 7:02pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio philanthropist Charline McCombs has passed away at the age of 91.

She was married to auto magnate Red McCombs for 69 years and the couple led efforts to bring the Spurs to San Antonio. The Charline McCombs Empire Theatre was named for her because of her many contributions to the arts.

Coach Gregg Popovich made the announcement in his remarks to reporters before the game tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He said …quote…One of the joys of her life was to make sure that those who had less were given opportunities to better their lives.”

TAGS
Charline McCombs Gregg Popovich Red McCombs
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP