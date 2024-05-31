Charlotte Nirenberg, mother of San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, dies at 70

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The mother of San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg has passed away.

Nirenberg shared on his Facebook page Friday morning that Charlotte Adelina Blanche Nirenberg (Castillo) passed away May 23 in Austin.

Her obituary states she was born on the Malaysian Island of Penang on January 16, 1952 and that she moved to the United States after marrying Kenneth Nirenberg in 1971. She became a naturalized citizen during the U.S bicentennial in 1976.

Charlotte Nirenberg is survived by her husband, three children, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be held in her home Saturday, June 1 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The family ask that in lieu of flowers , you do as Charlotte always asked of her children: Be good to each other and love each other. And throw some Cliff Richard on the record player.

Charlotte Nirenberg was 70 years old.