Charter amendment to decriminalize abortion and marijuana in San Antonio to appear on May 6 ballot

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio voters will have decisions to make concerning marijuana and abortion in the upcoming election.

KSAT -12 is reporting that a group called “San Antonio Justice Charter” has turned in more than enough verified petition signatures to have a charter amendment placed on the May 6 ballot.

The charter amendment is 13 pages long. Not only does it seek to end enforcement of low level pot possession and ending enforcement of abortion crimes. It includes provisions to ban no-knock warrants and chokeholds.

It also looks to add a new position of “Justice Director” who would make sure the new Justice Policy is carried out.

That job could be filled by anyone with law enforcement experience.

But , city attorney Andy Segovia says the effort to decriminalize marijuana and abortion wouldn’t be enforceable and the city wouldn’t try.

He says even if the petition is approved by voters, some provisions are governed by state law. Passage doesn’t mean marijuana and abortion will be legal and it wouldn’t completely ban chokeholds.

City Council is scheduled to officially order the May election next week.