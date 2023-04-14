Chase involving Texas DPS Troopers ends in gunfire on San Antonio’s North Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Rangers are handling an investigation into a car chase that started near South Park Mall Thursday afternoon.

That’s where three people were spotted trying to break into several vehicles in the area.

Texas DPS tried to stop the vehicle at Loop 1604 and 281 but the driver sped off.

The thieves rammed into a DPS vehicle in their attempt to get away but troopers opened fire on them. They finally stopped and all three were taken into custody.

One of the men was brought to the hospital with minor injuries.

While no bystanders were injured in the incident, motorists in the area dealt with the closure of Highway 281 near TPC Parkway during the investigation and cleanup.

The men’s identities haven’t been released but they are all facing several charges including burglary of a vehicle, aggravated assault and evading arrest.