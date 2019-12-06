      Weather Alert

Chase with stolen UPS truck ends with shootout, 4 dead

Associated Press
Dec 6, 2019 @ 4:11am
Bullet holes are seen around the UPS logo on a truck at the scene of a shooting Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Miramar, Fla. Four people, including a UPS driver, were killed Thursday after robbers stole the driver's truck and led police on a chase that ended in gunfire at a busy Florida intersection during rush hour, the FBI said. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

By BRYNN ANDERSON and TIM REYNOLDS Associated Press
The FBI says four people, including a UPS driver, were killed after robbers stole the driver’s truck and led police on a chase that ended in gunfire at a busy South Florida intersection during rush hour.

An FBI official says both robbers were shot and killed, and the fourth victim was in a nearby vehicle when shots rang out at a crowded intersection in Miramar on Thursday.

The incident began about 20 miles south during a robbery at a Coral Gables jewelry store. It was not immediately clear who fired the shots that killed the UPS driver or the bystander.

TAGS
Florida Miramar Shootout UPS Truck
Popular Posts
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Listen
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
KTSA News