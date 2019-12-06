Chase with stolen UPS truck ends with shootout, 4 dead
Bullet holes are seen around the UPS logo on a truck at the scene of a shooting Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Miramar, Fla. Four people, including a UPS driver, were killed Thursday after robbers stole the driver's truck and led police on a chase that ended in gunfire at a busy Florida intersection during rush hour, the FBI said. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By BRYNN ANDERSON and TIM REYNOLDS Associated Press
The FBI says four people, including a UPS driver, were killed after robbers stole the driver’s truck and led police on a chase that ended in gunfire at a busy South Florida intersection during rush hour.
An FBI official says both robbers were shot and killed, and the fourth victim was in a nearby vehicle when shots rang out at a crowded intersection in Miramar on Thursday.
The incident began about 20 miles south during a robbery at a Coral Gables jewelry store. It was not immediately clear who fired the shots that killed the UPS driver or the bystander.