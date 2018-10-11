Check out the second trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Glass’
Universal Pictures(HOLLYWOOD) — The first trailer debuted last July during San Diego Comic-Con.  Now we’ve got a second trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass.

The third and supposed final installment in the Unbreakable series, which includes Unbreakable and Split, again features Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson reprising their Unbreakable roles as, respectively, the indestructible hero David Dunn and the physically fragile criminal genius Elijah Price, aka Mr. Glass.

Joining them is James McAvoy‘s Split character, Kevin Wendell Crumb, aka The Horde — a man with nearly two dozen personalities, one of whom is the super-strong, homicidal Beast.

All three all end up in the care of Sarah Paulson’s Dr. Ellie Staple, a psychologist who specializes in treating patients with delusions of being superheroes and villains.  At least, she believes they’re delusions, until Mr. Glass and The Beast escape her institution, and Dunn has to go after them.

Whereas the first Glass trailer focused on the reveal that Dunn, Glass and The Beast were all locked up together — further confirming the reveal at the end of Split that they’re all part of the same Shyamalan cinematic universe — the new trailer shows us a lot more plot footage, including Glass’ efforts to free The Beast, and focuses more on the body-slamming action.

Glass opens in the U.S. January 18, 2019.

