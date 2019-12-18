Cher sings praises of San Antonio hotel
Cher performs in concert during her "Here We Go Again Tour" at The Wells Fargo Center on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A San Antonio hotel gets quite an endorsement from Cher.
The iconic performer brought her “Here We Go Again Tour” to the Alamo City, but before she went on stage at the AT&T Center Tuesday night, she tweeted a positive review about Hotel Emma at the Pearl just north of downtown.
“Just stayed in one of the most unique, beautiful hotels, ever,” Cher tweeted. Cher went on to say that she’s stayed in amazing hotels all over the world, but Emma might take the cake.
Cher also was impressed by the story of the three Emmas–Otto Koehler’s wife, her nurse and a third Emma who shot and killed him.
