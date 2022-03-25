      Weather Alert

Chevy to gift tornado-tossed Texas teen with a new red truck

Katy Barber
Mar 25, 2022 @ 2:31pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Chevrolet and a Texas dealer are working together to gift the teenager who survived a tussle with a tornado a new truck.

In a Facebook post, Chevrolet said Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet of Fort Worth is donating a cherry red 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT All Star Edition to the Leon family on Saturday.

16-year-old Riley Leon was driving home from a job interview at a Whataburger in Elgin when the tornado crossed onto the road and flipped the Chevy truck on its side, tossed it around before blowing it upright again. Leon was captured on video driving away after the tornado flipped him upright.

Storm chaser Brian Emfinger caught the moment on video MOnday.

Leon told Fox 7 the older model red Silverado pickup truck had been a family vehicle for many years.

“We are thankful Riley is safe, commend his driving skills during a frightening situation, and our hearts are with other families in Texas that have been affected by these storms. To help aid the recovery efforts in Texas, Chevy Cares is donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund,” Chevrolet wrote in the post.

Gone viral: The Texas teen behind the wheel of tornado-tossed truck

NWS: Three EF-2 tornadoes touched down in Central Texas

TAGS
Brian Emfinger Central Texas Elgin Elgin tornado Red truck Riley Leon texas tornado Tornadoes txwx
Popular Posts
San Antonio restaurant workers find a body near dumpster
March Madness: Pair of Sweet 16 games heads to San Antonio this week
San Antonio woman sentenced in drunk driving crash that killed nephew
Child dies after accidentally being run over
Man and woman killed in murder suicide in far West Bexar County
Connect With Us Listen To Us On