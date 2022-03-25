Chevy to gift tornado-tossed Texas teen with a new red truck

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Chevrolet and a Texas dealer are working together to gift the teenager who survived a tussle with a tornado a new truck.
In a Facebook post, Chevrolet said Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet of Fort Worth is donating a cherry red 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT All Star Edition to the Leon family on Saturday.
16-year-old Riley Leon was driving home from a job interview at a Whataburger in Elgin when the tornado crossed onto the road and flipped the Chevy truck on its side, tossed it around before blowing it upright again. Leon was captured on video driving away after the tornado flipped him upright.
Storm chaser Brian Emfinger caught the moment on video MOnday.
Omg… just going thru my video. This is a story about a red truck and a tornado…. I CANNOT believe they drove away like that. #txwx #tornado pic.twitter.com/8h0nD88xFv
— Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) March 22, 2022
Leon told Fox 7 the older model red Silverado pickup truck had been a family vehicle for many years.
“We are thankful Riley is safe, commend his driving skills during a frightening situation, and our hearts are with other families in Texas that have been affected by these storms. To help aid the recovery efforts in Texas, Chevy Cares is donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund,” Chevrolet wrote in the post.
