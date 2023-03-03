Chicago Mayor Removed from Office: A Wake-Up Call for Democrats on Crime Policy?

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who was the first black woman and openly gay person to hold the position, has lost her bid for re-election. She came under fire during the campaign for the city’s high crime rate. Lightfoot, a Democrat, conceded defeat to two other Democrats who will now advance to the run-off election next month. Her loss makes her the first one-term mayor in Chicago in forty years. However, Lightfoot blamed her defeat on racism and sexism, saying that she faced more scrutiny because of her race and gender. Is the ousting of Chicago’s mayor a sign that people are fed up with Dem’s weak on crime policies, or was it because of her race and gender? For more information, Lars speaks with Zack Smith, a Legal Fellow with the Heritage Foundation.