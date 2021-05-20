      Weather Alert

Chicago mayor: Reporters of color get 2-year mark interviews

Associated Press
May 20, 2021 @ 7:43am

By DON BABWIN and SOPHIA TAREEN Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the only one-on-one interviews she will do to mark two years on the job will be with journalists of color.

Tweeting and then sending a letter to members of the City Hall press corps, the Black mayor explained she’s doing so to highlight the lack of diversity in newsrooms.

Members of the press corps reacted angrily to the mayor’s announcement, with one white reporter wondering if the mayor thinks she’s racist and a Latino reporter saying he will decline his chance at an interview because he doesn’t think the mayor should decide who she talks to.

 

TAGS
Lori Lightfoot reporters
Popular Posts
Supreme Court declines case over racial slur in workplace
Trey Welcomes Slow Joe To Neanderthal Land
MIT graduate accused of murdering Yale student is arrested in Alabama by US Marshals
'Great day for America': Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
City of Columbus reaches $10 million settlement with family of Andre Hill