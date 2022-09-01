Chicago receives first busload of immigrants sent from Texas, Mayor Lightfoot calls the move “racist”

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Migrants being bused from Texas are arriving at a new destination.

Governor Greg Abbott says a busload of migrants arrived in Chicago Wednesday night.

The group of 60 were dropped off at Chicago’s Union Station. While Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office says the city is happy to welcome them, she also called the busing of migrants “racist”.

Lightfoot says the city will do everything they can to provide food, shelter and protection.

Governor Greg Abbott began shipping migrants from Texas to Washington D.C and New York City earlier this year.

The move is part of his plan to curb illegal border crossings as large groups of migrants continue to overwhelm officials at the Texas border.

Since then, more than 7,000 migrants have been bused to D.C while 1,500 were sent to New York City.