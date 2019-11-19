Gov. Abbott switches from Chick-fil-A to Bill Miller BBQ
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Gov. Greg Abbott, who’s been a staunch supporter of Chick-fil-A, is making a switch. In July, Abbott tweeted a video that showed him signing the so-called “Save Chick-fil-A” bill into law to “protect religious liberty.” He had Chick-fil-A cups on his desk, but he’s apparently lost his appetite for the fast food chain after Monday’s announcement.
Count him among conservatives who are upset that the company is ending donations to groups that oppose same-sex marriage.
Chick-fil-A says starting next year, it will focus its donations toward hunger, homelessness and education.
That means no more contributions to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Salvation Army.
Abbott tweeted a link to an article about Chick-fil-A’s decision and wrote,”I’m headed to Bill Miller’s tonight.”
It’s not the first time Abbott has expressed support for the local barbecue chain. In August, he gave Bill Miller BBQ a shout out on twitter after Congressman Joaquin Castro called out area business owners who made large contributions to President Trump’s campaign. Balous Miller was on Castro’s list.
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said in a tweet Monday that he coordinated a national appreciation day for Chick-fil-A in 2012. Now he says the company is betraying supporters.
“They surrendered to anti-Christian hate groups. Tragic,” Huckabee tweeted.