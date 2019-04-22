Chicken on a stick, parades and early voting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – As Fiesta San Antonio ramps up Monday with a busy schedule highlighted by the Texas Cavaliers River parade, early voting begins in the May 4 mayoral and city council elections.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg is being challenged by Councilman Greg Brockhouse and seven other candidates.
Seven other council members are seeking reelection, while races in Districts 2, 4 and 6 will definitely have new representatives.
Early voting continues through April 30, but polls will be closed Friday and Sunday.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 pm Monday through Thursday with the polls open from 8 a.m. to 8 pm Saturday, although it may be difficult to get to some of the polls in the downtown area because of the Fiesta Flambeau Parade.
The polls also will have extended hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 8 pm Monday, April 29 and Tuesday, April 30.
For more information on the May 4 election, visit the Bexar County Elections website.
Here’s a list of the candidates in each San Antonio City Council District.
|MAYOR
|John Velasquez
|Ron Nirenberg
|Matt Piña
|Michael “Commander” Idrogo
|Greg Brockhouse
|Tim Atwood
|Carlos Castanuela
|Bert Cecconi
|Antonio “Tony” Diaz
|DISTRICT 1
|Alan Dennis Inchaurregui
|Raymond Zavala
|Oscar Magaña
|Brad Kessler
|Justin Holley
|Colton Unden
|Lauro A. Bustamante
|Roberto C. Treviño
|Richard Gonzales
|DISTRICT 2
|Joseph Powell
|Jada L. Andrews-Sullivan
|Richard Anthony Ramey
|Keith A. Toney
|Salena Santibanez Guipzot
|Denise Gutierrez-Homer
|Walter E. Perry Sr.
|Ruben I. Arciniega
|Dereck Hillyer (Withdrew on 2/22/2019, will not appear on the the Ballot)
|DISTRICT 3
|Rebecca Viagran
|Elizabeth “Liz” Campos
|DISTRICT 4
|Johnny Arredondo
|Samantha “Sami” Sanchez
|Genevieve Trinidad
|Adriana Rocha Garcia
|Joel Mendoza
|DISTRICT 5
|Anthony Gres
|Nazirite Ruben F. Perez
|Shirley Gonzales
|Jilma (Jill) Davila
|Farooq “FH” Malik (Withdrew on 2/22.2019, will not appear on the Ballot)
|DISTRICT 6
|Mario Adame
|Melissa Cabello Havrda
|Andy Greene
|Robert Herrera
|DISTRICT 7
|Will McLeod
|Trevor Whitney
|Ana Sandoval
|Kimberly Grant
|DISTRICT 8
|Manny Pelaez
|Tony Valdivia
|Frankie Gonzales-Wolfe
|DISTRICT 9
|Nicholas Balderas
|John Courage
|Richard Reza Versaće
|Patrick Von Dohlen
|DISTRICT 10
|Clayton Perry
|Elise Kibler
|Reinette King
|Maria Perez
|Llnda Montellano