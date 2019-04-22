Chicken on a stick, parades and early voting
By Elizabeth Ruiz
|
Apr 21, 2019 @ 7:58 PM
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – As Fiesta San Antonio ramps up Monday with a busy schedule highlighted by the Texas Cavaliers River parade, early voting begins in the May 4 mayoral and city council elections.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg is being challenged by Councilman Greg Brockhouse and seven other candidates.

Seven other council members are seeking reelection, while races in Districts 2, 4 and 6 will definitely have new representatives.

Early voting continues through April 30, but polls will be closed Friday and Sunday.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 pm Monday through Thursday with the polls open from 8 a.m. to 8 pm Saturday, although it may be difficult to get to some of the polls in the downtown area because of the Fiesta Flambeau Parade.

The polls also will have extended hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 8 pm Monday, April 29 and Tuesday, April 30.

For more information on the May 4 election, visit the Bexar County Elections website.

Here’s a list of the candidates in each San Antonio City Council District.

MAYOR
John Velasquez
Ron Nirenberg
Matt Piña
Michael “Commander” Idrogo
Greg Brockhouse
Tim Atwood
Carlos Castanuela
Bert Cecconi
Antonio “Tony” Diaz
DISTRICT 1
Alan Dennis Inchaurregui
Raymond Zavala
Oscar Magaña
Brad Kessler
Justin Holley
Colton Unden
Lauro A. Bustamante
Roberto C. Treviño
Richard Gonzales
DISTRICT 2
Joseph Powell
Jada L. Andrews-Sullivan
Richard Anthony Ramey
Keith A. Toney
Salena Santibanez Guipzot
Denise Gutierrez-Homer
Walter E. Perry Sr.
Ruben I. Arciniega
Dereck Hillyer (Withdrew on 2/22/2019, will  not appear on the the Ballot)

 

DISTRICT 3
Rebecca Viagran
Elizabeth “Liz” Campos

 

DISTRICT 4
Johnny Arredondo
Samantha “Sami” Sanchez
Genevieve Trinidad
Adriana Rocha Garcia
Joel Mendoza

 

DISTRICT 5
Anthony Gres
Nazirite Ruben F. Perez
Shirley Gonzales
Jilma (Jill) Davila
Farooq “FH” Malik  (Withdrew on 2/22.2019, will not appear on the Ballot)

 

DISTRICT 6
Mario Adame
Melissa Cabello Havrda
Andy Greene
Robert Herrera

 

DISTRICT 7
Will McLeod
Trevor Whitney
Ana Sandoval
Kimberly Grant

 

DISTRICT 8
Manny Pelaez
Tony Valdivia
Frankie Gonzales-Wolfe

 

DISTRICT 9
Nicholas Balderas
John Courage
Richard Reza Versaće
Patrick Von Dohlen

 

DISTRICT 10
Clayton Perry
Elise Kibler
Reinette King
Maria Perez
Llnda Montellano
