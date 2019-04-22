Chicken on a stick, parades and early voting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – As Fiesta San Antonio ramps up Monday with a busy schedule highlighted by the Texas Cavaliers River parade, early voting begins in the May 4 mayoral and city council elections.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg is being challenged by Councilman Greg Brockhouse and seven other candidates.

Seven other council members are seeking reelection, while races in Districts 2, 4 and 6 will definitely have new representatives.

Early voting continues through April 30, but polls will be closed Friday and Sunday.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 pm Monday through Thursday with the polls open from 8 a.m. to 8 pm Saturday, although it may be difficult to get to some of the polls in the downtown area because of the Fiesta Flambeau Parade.

The polls also will have extended hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 8 pm Monday, April 29 and Tuesday, April 30.

For more information on the May 4 election, visit the Bexar County Elections website.

Here’s a list of the candidates in each San Antonio City Council District.