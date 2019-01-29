Chief: Injured Houston officer shot 3 times in line of duty
By Associated Press
Jan 29, 2019 @ 1:23 PM
HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 28: Law enforcement personnel work at the scene of a shooting where five Houston police officers were reported shot January 28, 2019 in Houston, Texas. A tweet by the police officers union in Houston said that two of the officers were in critical condition and that the other three were in stable condition, according to published reports. (Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s police chief says one of four narcotics officers shot while serving a search warrant at a suspected drug house has been struck by gunfire two other times during his career.
Police Chief Art Acevedo said Tuesday that the 54-year-old police supervisor, whose name hasn’t been released, was also shot in 1992 and 1997. Acevedo didn’t provide details of the other shootings.
Acevedo says that the officer told him in a note that he had to go into the house Monday after his colleagues were shot because he knew his “guys were down.”
Acevedo described the officer as “tough as nails.”
He says: “The only thing bigger than his body, in terms of his stature, is his courage.”
Two suspects were killed during the raid.

Four police officers shot in Houston, two suspects dead

 

