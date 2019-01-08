McManus: Kidnapping of 8-month-old was staged, boy still missing

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – It was a staged event.

That’s the latest word from the San Antonio Police Department regarding the disappearance of 8 month old King Jay Davila.

“We can say without a doubt that this was not a car theft; this was not a kidnapping. This was a staged event.”

The Chief says the woman seen on surveillance video getting into the car, is a relative of the baby’s father. She was arrested on a separate charge Monday afternoon.

The Chief also says the boy was NOT in the vehicle at the time of the supposed theft.

“We just believe that there was foul play…again….ask yourself why someone would concoct such a story.”

The Chief didn’t elaborate, saying the investigation is still going on.

“We’ve got a lot of information form talking with different family members as the investigation has continued. But there’s one answer that we don’t have and that is…where is King Jay. That is what we’re trying to find out.”