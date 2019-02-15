Chief: Officer lied in affidavit before deadly Houston raid
By Associated Press
|
Feb 15, 2019 @ 2:54 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s police chief says a lead investigator lied in an affidavit justifying a drug raid on a home in which two residents were killed and four officers were wounded during a gun battle.
Chief Art Acevedo said during a news conference Friday that the investigator falsely claimed in the affidavit that an informant obtained heroin from the home. Police records indicate it was actually obtained elsewhere.
The investigator was one of the officers who were shot in the gunfight Jan. 28 that killed 59-year-old Dennis Tuttle and 58-year-old Rhogena Nicholas. He remained hospitalized Friday.
Acevedo praised the investigator in the hours after the raid as being “tough as nails,” but he said Friday that there’s a “high probability that there will be a criminal charge” brought against him.

Four police officers shot in Houston, two suspects dead

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Texas jury awards woman $37 million over Honda seat belts ICE halts force-feeding of immigrant detainees in Texas Woman rescued after getting stuck in Houston home’s air vent How the government abused eminent domain the last time it built a border fence in Texas Worker hurt in 2018 Texas hospital blast sues gas utility Fort Worth jury convicts girl, 14, in friend’s fatal stabbing
Comments