Child dies after accidentally being run over

Katy Barber
Mar 21, 2022 @ 3:27pm
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A child died Monday after she was accidentally run over at an apartment complex on the Eastside.

She was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but died of her injuries, according to KENS5. The apartment is near I-10 E and WW White Road.

According to police, the child’s father was reserving an SUV when the child ran behind the vehicle and was hit.

The father told police he thought his daughter was in the apartment when he was parking the car and went with her to the hospital.

