Child hospitalized after hit by car on West Side, driver charged with intoxication assault
October 4, 2023 1:10PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 10-year-old boy has serious injuries after police say he was hit by a vehicle driven by a man now charged with intoxication assault.
Investigators say the boy was walking home from school when he was hit by a truck while crossing the street at South San Dario Avenue and Wallace Street. KSAT-12 reports a backpack and pencils were found near the scene.
Police say the driver, a 26-year-old man, stopped to render aid, but investigators say he was later found to be intoxicated.
The boy was hit just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
