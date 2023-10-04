Child hospitalized after hit by car on West Side, driver charged with intoxication assault

Police patrol car with sirens off during a traffic control. Blue and red flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock in the city.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 10-year-old boy has serious injuries after police say he was hit by a vehicle driven by a man now charged with intoxication assault.

Investigators say the boy was walking home from school when he was hit by a truck while crossing the street at South San Dario Avenue and Wallace Street. KSAT-12 reports a backpack and pencils were found near the scene.

Police say the driver, a 26-year-old man, stopped to render aid, but investigators say he was later found to be intoxicated.

The boy was hit just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.