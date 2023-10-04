KTSA KTSA Logo

Child hospitalized after hit by car on West Side, driver charged with intoxication assault

By Christian Blood
October 4, 2023 1:10PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 10-year-old boy has serious injuries after police say he was hit by a vehicle driven by a man now charged with intoxication assault.

Investigators say the boy was walking home from school when he was hit by a truck while crossing the street at South San Dario Avenue and Wallace Street. KSAT-12 reports a backpack and pencils were found near the scene.

Police say the driver, a 26-year-old man, stopped to render aid, but investigators say he was later found to be intoxicated.

The boy was hit just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

