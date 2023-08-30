Child recovering after he was shot while riding in car, suspects at large

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is now investigating a shooting on the Southeast Side that has left a 12-year-old boy in the hospital.

Investigators say the boy was riding with friends at around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday when a car pulled up and someone started shooting from that vehicle.

Police say the boy was dropped off at another friend’s house before he was taken to the hospital.

SAPD says the boy was shot in the calf and his injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

There have been no arrests and there is no information on the suspects.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.