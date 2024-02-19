Child remains missing, person of interest under arrest

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An Amber Alert remains in effect for an 11-year-old child who is missing in Livingston, about an hour northeast of Houston.

Audrii Cunningham was last seen around 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, but police say she never made it to the school bus she was supposed to be on, and she was not at school that day.

Cunningham has blond hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white lettering, camo backpack, black pants, and black high-top tennis shoes. She stands 4’1” and weighs around 75 pounds.

Police do believe Cunningham’s disappearance is the result of foul play.

Houston TV station FOX 26 reports one man is now in custody, although at last report his arrest was not connected to the child’s disappearance. Investigators say Don Steven McDougal is a person of interest in the case, but he is currently charged with assault in an unrelated case.

McDougal has previous arrests, dating back to 2001, but he was convicted on two counts of enticement of a child in 2008. FOX 26 reports McDougal served a two-year sentence for each count upon his conviction in 2008.

According to reports, McDougal is a friend of Cunningham’s father, and he may have been living on the same property as Audrii.

Cassie Matthews is Audrii’s mother, and FOX 26 also says she was not aware of McDougal’s access to her daughter until after she disappeared.

Neighbors in the area say they did not see Audrii walking her usual path to school Thursday morning, assuming that she had perhaps been driven to school.

Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons is asking anyone with information on Cunningham’s whereabouts to call 936-327-6810 immediately.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give additional updates when possible.