Child sexual assault suspect released before another warrant was processed
Photo: Bexar County Sheriff
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was released from the Bexar County Jail is back behind bars after it was discovered he had another outstanding warrant.
33 year old Pedro Gonzales was arrested on one warrant for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. He was processed, made bond and then properly released.
Everything went according to procedure in the release of Gonzales…but then the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office was informed that there was another warrant for his arrest that hadn’t been entered in either the state or federal criminal databases.
Sheriff Javier Salazar and members of the Fugitive Apprehension Unit started a search for Gonzales. He was located at a home in Floresville and placed under arrest.
The Texas Commission on Jail Standards has been contacted and they have confirmed that this is not an erroneous release.