Children survive crash that kills parents
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a crash that involved a family of 6 in Helotes on Sunday.
It happened on Bandera Road at Diamond K Trail at around 6:30 P.M. when a van cut in front of a pickup.
The impact killed the man and woman in the front seats of the van but their four children survived the crash.
The youths range from 2 to 16 years old. They were brought to University Hospital with minor injuries.
The woman driving the pickup was treated at University as well.
Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.