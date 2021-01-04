      Weather Alert

Children survive crash that kills parents

Don Morgan
Jan 4, 2021 @ 4:10am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a crash that involved a family of 6 in Helotes on Sunday.

It happened on Bandera Road at Diamond K Trail at around 6:30 P.M. when a van cut in front of a pickup.

The impact killed the man and woman in the front seats of the van but their four children survived the crash.

The youths range from 2 to 16 years old. They were brought to University Hospital with minor injuries.

The woman driving the pickup was treated at University as well.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

