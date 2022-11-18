Chilly and rainy weekend in store for San Antonio, Texas Hill Country

National Weather Service

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Cooler temperatures are expected to continue for the San Antonio Metro and the Texas Hill Country through the entire weekend with rain also in the forecast through Monday.

Rain could start as early as Friday afternoon with lows into the 40s Saturday morning. Colder air moving in will drop afternoon highs Saturday and Sunday into the upper 40s.

The best chance of rain over the weekend will come all day Saturday with cloudy, wet conditions continuing through Sunday evening.

Showers are expected to ramp up again Monday with temperatures gradually moving up above 50 by Tuesday.