China counts 170 virus deaths, new countries find infections
Residents stage a rally to protest the government's decision to quarantine South Koreans returning from Wuhan in their home town in Jincheon, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. The death toll rose to 170 in the new virus outbreak in China on Thursday as foreign evacuees from the worst-hit region begin returning home under close observation and world health officials expressed "great concern" that the disease is starting to spread between people outside of China.The sign reads "We denounce government's decision." (Lee Yong-hwan/Newsis via AP)
By KEN MORITSUGU Associated Press
China has counted 170 deaths from a new virus and more countries have reported infections, including some spread locally, as foreign evacuees from China’s worst-hit region returned home.
India and the Philippines reported their first cases in people who had been in the Chinese city where the new coronavirus first surfaced. South Korea confirmed a case that was locally spread, in a man who had contact with a patient diagnosed earlier.
Locally spread cases outside China have been a worrying concern among global health officials.
The World Health Organization is reconvening experts on Thursday to assess whether the outbreak should be declared a global emergency.