China’s President Xi arrives in Moscow for meeting with Putin amid Ukraine war

(MOSCOW) — As Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived on Monday afternoon in Moscow, he was greeted at Vnukovo airport by a Russian military band, but not Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I am very glad, at the invitation of President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, to come back to the land of our close neighbor … I am sure my visit will be fruitful,” Xi said, according to Russia’s TASS News Agency, which is run by the state.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. ABC News’ Joe Simonetti contributed to this story.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.