Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network has finally launched

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The highly anticipated Magnolia Network by “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines launched Thursday.
Magnolia Network was originally planned for an October 2020 launch but was delayed because of the global COVID-19 pandemic. The DIY network is a rebrand from an affiliate network owned by Discovery Inc.
“It’s become this passion project for us and we’re just so excited about it. And now we’re finally here, and we can’t wait to show the world what we’ve been working on,” Joanna Gaines said to the Associate Press.
The Waco couple rose to national fame through their love of restoring old homes and building through HGTV’s hit “Fixer Upper” that has spawned a magazine, lifestyle books in addition to apparel, furniture and design lines under the Magnolia brand.
The pair have turned Waco, Texas, into a tourist destination for DIY enthusiasts with the opening of Magnolia Market at the Silos. The Silos include a bakery, coffee shop, food trucks and restaurant as well as places to stay at Hillcrest Estate, Magnolia House and Carriage House.
Programming includes “Restoration Road with Clint Harp,” hosted by Harp who served as the Gaines’ carpenter during “Fixer Upper,” “Family Dinner” hosted by Andrew Zimmern who visits people across the country to explore familial food history, “Homegrown” hosted by Jamila Norman will help families transform outdoor spaces, and “Mind for Design” hosted by Brian Patrick Flynn to transform indoor spaces like motels and tiny homes.
Magnolia Network will also launch a nine-episode reboot of “Fixer Upper.”
Waco native Harp discussed the launch with KWTX News Thursday.
“We have literally been working on my show in particular for over two years, and I know Chip and Jo and a bunch of other people have been working on this network longer than that,” Harp said.
The DIY network is available through the Magnolia app and Discovery+. Magnolia Network will come to cable in January 2022 when it replaces Discovery’s DIY network.